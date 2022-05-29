Oddz Price Hits $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $2.16 million and $240,992.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 121.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.82 or 0.08267159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00505817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

