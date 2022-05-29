Offshift (XFT) One Day Volume Hits $109,593.00

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $109,593.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,184.80 or 0.99954249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.