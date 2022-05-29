Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Okta worth $182,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

