Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,688 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $39,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

