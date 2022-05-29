Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $178,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 177,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

