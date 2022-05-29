One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KOSK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 365,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. One Step Vending has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
One Step Vending Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Step Vending (KOSK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for One Step Vending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Step Vending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.