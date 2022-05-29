One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

