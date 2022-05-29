One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,019 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

