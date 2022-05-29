One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 65,441 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $64.15.
