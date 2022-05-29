One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,814 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 506.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 718,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 599,959 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,966,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,990. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

