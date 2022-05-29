One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 527,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after buying an additional 195,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 906,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,615. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

