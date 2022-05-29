One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,012,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,243,000 after purchasing an additional 334,919 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,868,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,571,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.57. 1,150,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.