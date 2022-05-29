One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.67. 275,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

