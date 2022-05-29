One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Confluent comprises approximately 1.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares valued at $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFLT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,722. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

