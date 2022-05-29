One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,614. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

