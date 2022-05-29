One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,494.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,688.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

