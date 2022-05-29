Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in May

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

