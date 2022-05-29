Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.41 million and the highest is $51.64 million. Ooma posted sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $211.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.85 million, with estimates ranging from $230.78 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

OOMA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,255. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

