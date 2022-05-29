Opium Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Opium has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $65,514.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

