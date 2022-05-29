OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 3,074 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $10,174.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.