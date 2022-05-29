OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 3,074 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $10,174.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.