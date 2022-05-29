OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 11.1% This Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $287,030.55 and approximately $69,485.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 121.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.82 or 0.08267159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00505817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008733 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

