Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in May

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,800 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the April 30th total of 1,305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,659.0 days.

MXCHF stock remained flat at $$2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

