Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $47,076.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 548.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,038.18 or 0.34102388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00499224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,597,981 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.