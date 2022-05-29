Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

