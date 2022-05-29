Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of OSCR opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,557 shares of company stock valued at $304,575.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

