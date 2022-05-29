Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OR opened at C$14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

