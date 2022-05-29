Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Otis Worldwide also reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

