Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

OTMO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.