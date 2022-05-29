Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Purchases $16,781.94 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $16,781.94. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,539,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,508.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

