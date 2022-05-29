PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $172.59 Million

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004408 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00430651 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00181326 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

