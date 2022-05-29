Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.80. 1,224,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,447. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $562.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.66.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $538,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.