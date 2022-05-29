Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Up 46.4% in May

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:FNA traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,287. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

