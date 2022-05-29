Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $798,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.