Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $621,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.92 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

