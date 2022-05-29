Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,295,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

