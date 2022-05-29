PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) PT Raised to $23.00

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Compass Point to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCSB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

