PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) PT Raised to $23.00

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Compass Point to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PCSB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)
PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCSB Financial (PCSB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.