Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. 1,012,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,061. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after acquiring an additional 516,282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after acquiring an additional 501,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

