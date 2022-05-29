Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 3,931,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,384. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

