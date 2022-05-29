Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

