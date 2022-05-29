PIN Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,797.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,903.38 or 0.23584108 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00500846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008739 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

