Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3886 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

