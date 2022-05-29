Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $510,046.64 and $15.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00195346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00330897 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,331,904 coins and its circulating supply is 436,071,468 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

