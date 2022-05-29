Pirate Chain Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $123.24 million and approximately $211,665.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00078550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,507,393 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

