Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

