Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.