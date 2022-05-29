Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $124.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,048 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

