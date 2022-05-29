Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.