Pitcairn Co. Decreases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $175.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

