Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after purchasing an additional 352,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

