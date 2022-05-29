Pitcairn Co. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

